 He might be a grandpa, but he’s better than most young men – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

He might be a grandpa, but he’s better than most young men – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

He might be a grandpa, but he's better than most young men
Vanguard
It's true you can't help who you fall in love with.That's why, once in a while you see a beauty-and-the-beast combination and wonder if a bit of madness – or “ African' magic! – is not involved. Betty was only eight years old when her aunty visited

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.