Heather Menzies-Urich, star of ‘The Sound of Music’ dies – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Heather Menzies-Urich, star of 'The Sound of Music' dies
Vanguard
Heather Menzies-Urich, a star of “The Sound of Music,” which continues to win hearts worldwide after more than half a century, died at age 68, an industry source said Monday. “We… mourn the passing of Heather Menzies-Urich,” the Rodgers and …
Actress who played 'Lousia' in The Sound of Music is dead
Sound Of Music's Louisa Von Trapp dies aged 68
Sound of Music star Heather Menzies-Urich dies
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!