 Heather Menzies-Urich, star of 'The Sound of Music' dies
Heather Menzies-Urich, star of ‘The Sound of Music’ dies – Vanguard

Heather Menzies-Urich, star of 'The Sound of Music' dies
Heather Menzies-Urich, a star of “The Sound of Music,” which continues to win hearts worldwide after more than half a century, died at age 68, an industry source said Monday. “We… mourn the passing of Heather Menzies-Urich,” the Rodgers and
