 Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered escape route out of Old Trafford – GiveMeSport | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered escape route out of Old Trafford – GiveMeSport

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


GiveMeSport

Henrikh Mkhitaryan offered escape route out of Old Trafford
GiveMeSport
After registering five assists and a goal in the first five games of the Premier League season, he is yet to add another to either tally since. Mkhitaryan has also fallen completely out of favour with manager Jose Mourinho, and despite being signed for

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.