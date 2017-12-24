Hijab and the Missing Point

Last Tuesday, the Nigerian Law School graduated 29 candidates with First Class after the August 2017 bar examinations. The 29 students were produced by the University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Uyo, Obafemi Awolowo University, Babcock University, University of Ibadan, Osun State University, University of Ilorin, Lagos State University, Ambrose Alli University, Afe Babalola University, Adekunle Ajasin University and Igbinedion University.

Although the Head of Information and Protocol of the Nigerian Law School, Mr. Chinedu Ukekwe, also said about 1,272 candidates failed the examinations, it is however shocking that an event that produced 29 first class students lost such a feat to the mundane debate on hijab, courtesy one of the graduands, Amasa Firdaus, who was refused her call to bar for failing to remove her hijab, because according to her, the defiance was to challenge the status quo.

Since then, the social space has been buzzing over the appropriateness or otherwise of the action of the Law School authority, which is governed by strict discipline and sense of responsibility. Every institution is governed by their own rules, extant laws, regulations and even conventions and the law school is not different.

To be a part, you must submit to laid down rules, otherwise, you are excused. Religion has no place and should have know place in how an institution like the law school is administered. The hijab debate has only exposed how delicate religion is in Nigeria’s affairs and how sentimental and fickle people are on matters like this.

