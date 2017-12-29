 Home Eagles Beat Lower League Oyah FC In Friendly – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Home Eagles Beat Lower League Oyah FC In Friendly – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Home Eagles Beat Lower League Oyah FC In Friendly
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: The home-based Super Eagles (Home Eagles) beat Nigeria Nationwide League One club Oyah FC 2-0 in a test game in Abuja on Friday. Rabiu Ali (penalty) and Anthony Okpotu scored both goals for Salisu Yusuf's men in the encounter. It was
CHAN Eagles stop Abuja Selected in test gameSCORE NIGERIA (blog)

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.