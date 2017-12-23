hossanna2017 – Amazing Photos From 2017 Rivers State Christmas Carol Event

Believe it or not, this Yuletide period is what most people are waiting for since January this year. In fat most people live to see this day and they always cerebrate it to the fullest.

For Rivers State, it is a wonderful time to come together and sing joyfully to the Lord Almighty. These are the photos from the 3rd Rivers State Christmas Carol festival tagged #Hossanna2017 which took place on the 22nd December 2017

This is the celebration of God’s love and goodness. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike took the first reading. He attended the Carol with his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike.

Guest Minister was Dr Paul Enenche of Dunamis International and with his powerful preaching, he made the event so blissful.

See Photos below