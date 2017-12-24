Hot TV Presenter, Tope Olowoniya Celebrates Her 25th Birthday With Sultry Photos

She is hot and she is a TV Presenter and now she is Linda Ikeji TV presenter and she is 25 years old today, and as she gets a lot of positive response from celebrities and fans, she shared an emotional story of her life.

Known for her gorgeous smile in most TV presentations, Tope Olowoniya who is Linda Ikeji TV presenter, turned 25-years-old today, and she got a lot of positive response from celebrities and fans who have been following her show.

According to Tope, she was supposed to be a source of sadness but it turns out she became something her parents would be proud of. Below is what she wrote and she shared with her birthday photos;

*************

“Today i turn a new leaf in my life and i cant help but be deeply thankful for Gods immeasurable blessings over my life, he has been too kind, even when I fall he is always there with his hands stretched out to pick me back up.

“I start a new life journey today and I am thankful for 25 years ago I was supposed to be a source of sadness but i live and work daily to remain a source of joy to my family and my self. I have learnt to trust the process and trust God as he has always shown me that he is the ultimate.





“I have grown in different areas of my life, i am not perfect, i dont even strife for perfection but i make constant effort daily to be a better version of me.

“It is not of him that willeth nor of him that runneth but of the Lord that shows mercy. Thank you Lord for 25 years of mercy. I am 25 shades of grateful.“