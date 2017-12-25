 Housewife battered, thrown inside well by man who refused to pay N3k after sex | Nigeria Today
Housewife battered, thrown inside well by man who refused to pay N3k after sex

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mrs Anita Ekpeyong narrowly escaped death after she was beaten comatose and thrown inside a well by a man that she said refused to pay her the N3,000 bargained for sex. According to Vanguard, the woman, who lives in an uncompleted building at Aladura Mosque Street, White Sand, Isheri Oshun, Lagos, with her husband, Ifeanyi, […]

