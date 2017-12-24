How Alexis Sanchez Changed His Mind On Signing New Arsenal Contract

Alexis Sanchez verbally agreed to extend his contract at the club 12 months ago, only to change his mind in the second half of last season.

Alexis Sanchez appears certain to leave the Emirates Stadium in the next two transfer windows, either as a free agent in the summer or for a reasonable price in January.

Sanchez has made clear that he does not intend to commit to a new deal although, according to The Times, that was not the case last December as he shook hands on fresh terms with Gunners chiefs.

Arsenal’s humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 is understood to have been the biggest factor behind the Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain target changing his mind, and he made it clear at the end of 2016-17 that he wanted to leave.

