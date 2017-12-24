How Bishop Oyedepo’s Landmark University Created a Thriving Community in Kwara

Bishop David Oyedepo, leader of the Faith Assembly church otherwise known as Winners Chapel has a stunning house inside Landmark University, Omu Aran, Kwara, North Central, Nigeria. It serves as his base when he visits Landmark for Inaugural lectures, Convocation and Matriculation addresses and when he comes to preach. The Bishop visits his hometown regularly for multiple…

The post How Bishop Oyedepo’s Landmark University Created a Thriving Community in Kwara appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

