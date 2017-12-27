How DSS Allegedly Killed Father Of 20 On Christmas Day

Operatives of the Department of State Services have reportedly shot dead a father of 20, Mohammad Suleiman in Gayawa town of Ungogo local government area of Kano State. According to Daily Trust, the 50-year-old was mistaken for a Boko Haram suspect and shot in front of his resident on Christmas Day. He was said to…

The post How DSS Allegedly Killed Father Of 20 On Christmas Day appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

