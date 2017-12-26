How emerging technologies expose Nigeria’s financial system to fraudsters – The Punch



The Punch How emerging technologies expose Nigeria's financial system to fraudsters

The Punch

Odum Uwalaka wishes the status quo has not changed from what it used to be 17 years ago when he opened his first bank account. Though he admits that technology has been a big relief, the fact that he also sees it as a huge threat cannot be …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

