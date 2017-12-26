How emerging technologies expose Nigeria’s financial system to fraudsters – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
How emerging technologies expose Nigeria's financial system to fraudsters
The Punch
Odum Uwalaka wishes the status quo has not changed from what it used to be 17 years ago when he opened his first bank account. Though he admits that technology has been a big relief, the fact that he also sees it as a huge threat cannot be …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!