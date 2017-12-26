 How emerging technologies expose Nigeria’s financial system to fraudsters – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How emerging technologies expose Nigeria’s financial system to fraudsters – The Punch

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

How emerging technologies expose Nigeria's financial system to fraudsters
The Punch
Odum Uwalaka wishes the status quo has not changed from what it used to be 17 years ago when he opened his first bank account. Though he admits that technology has been a big relief, the fact that he also sees it as a huge threat cannot be

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.