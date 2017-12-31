How Kaduna Refinery Lost N14bn In Four Months

The Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) lost at least N14.43 billion between June and September 2017 for not producing during the period. According to the latest financial and operations report of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, KRPC lost N3.46 billion in June, N3.6 billion in July, N3.59 billion in August, and N3.78bn in September.…

The post How Kaduna Refinery Lost N14bn In Four Months appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

