 How Man Slumps & Dies, Police Reportedly Storm Scene ‘Packed’ Properties But Left The Corpse | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Man Slumps & Dies, Police Reportedly Storm Scene ‘Packed’ Properties But Left The Corpse

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The residents in Bori area of Rivers State witness tragedy as a man reportedly slumped and died in the area. According to a Facebook user, Chidi Smart Jeopardy, who shared the story alleged the Policemen who stormed the area, ‘packed’ people’s property in their mass arrest, but still abandoned the man’s corpse. Here’s what he […]

The post How Man Slumps & Dies, Police Reportedly Storm Scene ‘Packed’ Properties But Left The Corpse appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.