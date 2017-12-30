How N2.5m fertilizer scam lands ex-Katsina Perm Sec in Jail – Vanguard
Gistmaster
How N2.5m fertilizer scam lands ex-Katsina Perm Sec in Jail
Vanguard
A former Permanent Secretary, office of the Deputy Governor under former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema administration, Sule Yusuf Saulawa has been sentenced to 7 years imprisonment without an option of fine over N2.5 million fertilizer …
Katsina: Ex-Permanent Secretary jailed for advance fee fraud
