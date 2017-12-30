 How new wave legend Nick Heyward transformed his musical doodles into songs | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How new wave legend Nick Heyward transformed his musical doodles into songs

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Nick Heyward’s knack for creating indie-rock-laced earwig confections are akin to those found in the DNA of modern pop artists like Sam Smith, Hozier, Charlie Puth, and James Bay

The post How new wave legend Nick Heyward transformed his musical doodles into songs appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.