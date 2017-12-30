 How Our Elites, Foreign Insurance Firms, Shipping Companies Robbed Nigeria – Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Our Elites, Foreign Insurance Firms, Shipping Companies Robbed Nigeria – Buhari

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed collusion between Nigerian elites and some foreign institutions as the reason Nigeria’s foreign reserves remained low despite years of earning over $100 per barrel on oil. According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, President Buhari made this known while receiving a contingent of All…

The post How Our Elites, Foreign Insurance Firms, Shipping Companies Robbed Nigeria – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.