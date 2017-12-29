 How regular washing of face prevent blindness – Ophthalmologist | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How regular washing of face prevent blindness – Ophthalmologist

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

Dr Ogbe James, an Ophthalmologist, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital on Friday said that constant washing of the face would prevent blindness. James said this at an annual healthy talk organised by the Knights of St. Mulumba, Nigeria held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja. According to him, the common disease condition that leads […]

How regular washing of face prevent blindness – Ophthalmologist

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.