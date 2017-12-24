 How the papers reacted to Barcelona’s Clasico win over Real Madrid – Barca Blaugranes (blog) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How the papers reacted to Barcelona’s Clasico win over Real Madrid – Barca Blaugranes (blog)

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Barca Blaugranes (blog)

How the papers reacted to Barcelona's Clasico win over Real Madrid
Barca Blaugranes (blog)
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-0 on Saturday and obviously the headlines were full of the game and how it means a very Happy Christmas for Ernesto Valverde's side. Feliz Navidad – Merry Christmas – is the simple message from Sport. Marca focus on Real

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.