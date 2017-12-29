How To Buy Airtime With Fidelity Bank, GTBank, UBA, FirstBank, Diamond Bank, Zenith Bank

Thank God for technology today. Gone are the days you can only recharge your phone with physically buying a card from card vendors on the street and if have any emergency, you are on your own. But with the help of innovative technology from Nigerian Banks, you don’t need to wait for any card vendor as long as you have money in your bank account.

Now you don’t even need internet to purchase airtime credit anymore. With the ground breaking banking USSD, you can do more than just topping up your airtime, you can as well, pay GOTv or DSTV bills, transfer money, pay fees etc, and its the service is available to use 24 hours every day.

But today, we are going to be talking about how to top up your airtime using bank USSD. These bank short code services works on any type of phone; be it Android, IOS, Symbian, Java or normal phones like Nokia 3310. To use the service, you must have your phone number registered with the bank, Transaction can be done outside and within Nigeria,

Fidelity Bank Airtime Recharge Code – Buy Airtime from Fidelity Bank Account – (*770#)

1. To recharge your phone number with airtime, simply dial *770*Amount#

For example if you want to recharge N3000, dial *770*3000# and send.

2. To recharge other people’s phone number with airtime, simply dial *770*Phone Number*Amount# For example if you want to recharge N3000, dial *770*08145087537*3000# and send.

Dial *770# if you need more options.

GTBank Airtime Recharge Code – Buy Airtime from GTBank Account – (*737#)

1. To recharge your phone number with airtime, simply dial *737*Amount#

For example if you want to recharge N2000, dial *737*2000# and send.

2. To recharge other people’s phone number with airtime, simply dial *737*Amount*Phone Number# For example if you want to recharge N2000, dial *737*2000*08145087537# and send.

Dial *737# if you need more options.

UBA Bank Airtime Recharge Code – Buy Airtime from UBA Bank Account – (*919#)

1. To recharge your phone number with airtime, simply dial *919*Amount#

For example if you want to recharge N1000, dial *919*1000# and send.

2. To recharge other people’s phone number with airtime, simply dial *919*Phone Number*Amount# For example if you want to recharge N1000, dial *919*08145087537*1000# and send.

Dial *919# if you need more options

FirstBank Airtime Recharge Code – Buy Airtime from FirstBank Account – (*894#) 1. To recharge your phone number with airtime, simply dial *894*Amount# For example if you want to recharge N600, dial *894*600# and send. 2. To recharge other people’s phone number with airtime, simply dial *894*Amount*Phone Number# For example if you want to recharge N600, dial *894*600*08145087537# and send. Dial *894# if you need more options Diamond Bank Airtime Recharge Code – Buy Airtime from Diamond Bank Account – (*904# or *937#) 1. To recharge your phone number with airtime, simply dial *904*Amount# For example if you want to recharge N4000, dial *904*4000# and send. 2. To recharge other people’s phone number with airtime, simply dial *904*Phone Number*Amount# For example if you want to recharge N4000, dial *904*08145087537*4000# and send. Dial *904# if you need more options