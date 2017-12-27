Humanitarian needs heading for record high in 2018 – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
Humanitarian needs heading for record high in 2018
P.M. News
The United Nations says violence, displacement and hunger will drive record humanitarian needs in 2018, with nearly 136 million people worldwide in need of aid. The UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said protracted …
Violence, displacement and hunger will drive record humanitarian needs in 2018, says UN
A Thousand Days Too Many – Why Yemen Cannot Wait Any Longer
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!