I Almost Slept With Big Shaq – Nigerian Meddia Presenter, Toke Makinwa Makes Shocking Revelation
Media personality Toke Makinwa, has made a surprising confession on her Instagram Live session. According to the OAP, she almost slept with rapper Big Shaq of the popular ‘Mans not hot’ track. Watch her below;
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!