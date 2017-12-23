 I Am Constantly Briefing Buhari On The Fuel Scarcity Situation – NNPC GMD, M Baru Speaks Out | Nigeria Today
I Am Constantly Briefing Buhari On The Fuel Scarcity Situation – NNPC GMD, M Baru Speaks Out

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

NNPC GMD: I am constantly briefing Mr. President on the #fuelscarcity situation + our efforts in resolving it. We have challenges with marketers hoarding products, but we are on top of it. Nigerians should be less panicky. We have stepped up our efforts to end the scarcity.   NNPC GMD: I am constantly briefing Mr. […]

