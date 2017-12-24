I am sorry Nigerians – Buhari apologises over Fuel Scarcity

President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari spoke with press over the fuel scarcity affecting Nigerians. He apologized and explained that steps has been taken to control the situation. He added that NNPC are working on shipments and distribution of fuel across the country.

In his words when speaking to the press on Sunday, he said:

“The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathize with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues,” he said on Sunday.

“I’m being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period & beyond,” the president said on Twitter.

“I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

“I have also directed the regulators to step up their surveillance and bring an end to hoarding and price inflation by marketers,

“Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

