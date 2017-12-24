 I came under Vatican’s scrutiny for promoting healing ministry – Very Rev Monsignor Osigweh – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I came under Vatican’s scrutiny for promoting healing ministry – Very Rev Monsignor Osigweh – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

I came under Vatican's scrutiny for promoting healing ministry – Very Rev Monsignor Osigweh
Vanguard
The Very Reverend Monsignor Sylvester E. U. Osigweh is the parish priest, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Alaja-Ifo, Ogun State. He is also the Spiritual Director of Jesus is Love and Power Catholic Healing Ministry. He is known as the father of Catholic

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.