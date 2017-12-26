I can never accept a cabinet position from Uhuru,-NASA strategist David Ndii says – TUKO.CO.KE
|
TUKO.CO.KE
|
I can never accept a cabinet position from Uhuru,-NASA strategist David Ndii says
TUKO.CO.KE
NASA strategist David Ndii has insisted that he would never accept a job offer from the Jubilee government, saying he was instead focused on opposition's reforms agenda. In a damning interview on KTN, David Ndii – a vocal critic of President Uhuru …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!