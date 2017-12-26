I can’t work with Uhuru, he is not my intellectual peer, says David Ndii – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
I can't work with Uhuru, he is not my intellectual peer, says David Ndii
The Star, Kenya
National Super Alliance strategist David Ndii flashes the resistance sign as he is led to a police vehicle outside Milimani Law Courts after his release from cell, December 4, 2017. /COLLINS KWEYU. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. NASA …
I can never accept a cabinet position from Uhuru,-NASA strategist David Ndii says
