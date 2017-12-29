I did not write to Buhari on Fuel scarcity

The Minister of State for Petroleum resources Ibe Kachikwu says he did not send any memo to President Buhari on fuel scarcity.

Speaking in response to a memo reportedly written by him to alert the President of fuel shortage dated July 27, Kachikwu said the memo was false and a diversionary issue.

In a statement signed by Idang Alibi, director of press in the ministry of petroleum resources Kachikwu said he was focused on finding urgent solution to the current fuel crisis in the country and urged the general public to disregard the information.

“Our attention has been drawn to a message making the rounds on social media of a purported memo by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu to the President on the fuel crises. The message and its content is false,

“This is not a time for diversionary issues as the petroleum sector is dealing with a serious national issue. We are focused on collaboratively finding an urgent solution to this crises.

“The minister of state continues to monitor the current fuel situation and to work with NNPC and DPR to continue to execute already communicated ministerial directives to maximally flood the market with products and prevent and penalize any sabotage attempts at diversion by any culprit.

“The Minister of State appreciates the pain Nigerians are going through but urges calm and understanding as NNPC is doing everything possible to immediately end this fuel crises situation.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

