 I didn't cheat anyone out of EALA – Oburu – The Star, Kenya
I didn’t cheat anyone out of EALA – Oburu – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Dec 30, 2017


The Star, Kenya

I didn't cheat anyone out of EALA – Oburu
EALA legislator Oburu Oginga has dismissed claims he took NASA chief executive Norman Magaya's slot to the East African Legislative Assembly. Oburu said there is no way he would have taken Magaya's slot when they were in different parties. He said
