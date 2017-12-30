 I don’t care what people say about Juliet Ibrahim and me –Iceberg Slim – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I don’t care what people say about Juliet Ibrahim and me –Iceberg Slim – The Punch

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

I don't care what people say about Juliet Ibrahim and me –Iceberg Slim
The Punch
Nigerian music artiste, Iceberg Slim, and his new beau, Juliet Ibrahim, are fast worming themselves into the heart of Nigerians, most especially because they are never ashamed to talk about the love they share. Although ever since their relationship
Iceberg Slim : Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationshipPulse.com.gh

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.