I don’t care what people say about Juliet Ibrahim and me –Iceberg Slim – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
I don't care what people say about Juliet Ibrahim and me –Iceberg Slim
The Punch
Nigerian music artiste, Iceberg Slim, and his new beau, Juliet Ibrahim, are fast worming themselves into the heart of Nigerians, most especially because they are never ashamed to talk about the love they share. Although ever since their relationship …
Iceberg Slim : Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationship
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!