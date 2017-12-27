I don’t know if I’ll stay at United – Fellaini – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
I don't know if I'll stay at United – Fellaini
The Punch
Marouane Fellaini admits he does not know if he will stay at Manchester United even if the club make him another contract offer. Fellaini, who could leave Old Trafford for free in the summer, turned down an offer in September. The 30-year-old …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!