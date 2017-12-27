‘I Have No Link With Jonathan’s Campaign Financing’, ex-NSITF Boss Olejeme Declares

The former chairman of the Nigeria Security Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, has said she has nothing to do with former President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign finance committee.

She made the clarification in a statement issued in Lagos yesterday while reacting to her detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of N69 billion fraud.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Stanley Imoko, Dr. Olejeme stated that contrary to reports that she was arrested, she willingly submitted herself to the commission to clear the wrong allegations against her.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to media reports about the circumstance surrounding the issues that Dr Ngozi Olejeme is currently having with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“While we recognise the constitutional right of the media to inform the public, we are inclined to set the records straight by stating what has transpired so far between Dr. Ngozi Olejeme and the EFCC.

“Dr. Olejeme who was declared wanted three months ago by EFCC for alleged diversion of several billions of Naira in NSITF where she was a part time Chairman during the last administration turned herself in voluntarily to EFCC on Monday the 18th of December, 2017 in order to clear her name which the alleged story of diversion tried to smear.

“Dr Olejeme was appointed a part time chairman of the agency when the agency was moribund and comatose having been divested of its core responsibility of managing pension funds of Nigerian workers by the New Reform Pension Act of 2004.

“Dr Olejeme’s dexterity saw the enactment of a new law by the National Assembly that gave some responsibilities ( like social scheme compensation for employees who suffer injury or death in the course of their duties) to the agency and which resurrected the agency back to life.

