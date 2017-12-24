I have ordered end to fuel scarcity – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he has ordered an end to the lingering fuel crisis in the country. This marks the first time the president would be directly commenting on the scarcity. Buhari said via his Twitter handle on Sunday that he had directed regulators to end the scarcity and hike in the price…
The post I have ordered end to fuel scarcity – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
