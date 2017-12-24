‘I have realised that there are so many educated illiterates in this country’ – Gov. Okorocha replies critics

In an interview today with Vanguard, Governor Anayo Rochas Okorocha of Imo State jabs at his critics over the statues he erected, the Jacob Zuma visit, the Ministry of Happiness and the plans by his son-in-law to succeed him in the state. Okorocha says he stirs controversy all around him because the critics lack information […]

The post ‘I have realised that there are so many educated illiterates in this country’ – Gov. Okorocha replies critics appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

