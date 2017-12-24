 ‘I have realised that there are so many educated illiterates in this country’ – Gov. Okorocha replies critics | Nigeria Today
‘I have realised that there are so many educated illiterates in this country’ – Gov. Okorocha replies critics

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In an interview today with Vanguard, Governor Anayo Rochas Okorocha of Imo State jabs at his critics over the statues he erected, the Jacob Zuma visit, the Ministry of Happiness and the plans by his son-in-law to succeed him in the state. Okorocha says he stirs controversy all around him because the critics lack information […]

