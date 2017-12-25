I killed my husband with N40 rat poison 2wks after marriage – Housewife confesses

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—A 15-year-old housewife, Dausiya Abdulmumini, who killed her husband, Saminu Usman in Ungwar Dan Mayaki village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, has confessed that she used N40 rat poison, because she didn’t love him.

Meanwhile, another lady, Aisha Dikko, 21, is battling to stay alive after her boyfriend, Abubakar Musa Sule, attacked her with a knife and abandoned her in a pool of her blood, thinking she was dead.

Dausiya Abdulmumini and Abubakar Musa Sule were, alongside other suspects, arrested for various forms of crimes and criminal offences, paraded by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Besen Gwana, at the Police Headquarters, weekend.

Dausiya was reported to have murdered her husband, Saminu Usman, aged 27, after adding poisonous substance in the food she served her husband.

While her half-brother, Muhammad Dasa, also died after eating the left-over poisoned meal, the sister-in-law, Shafa’atu Usman, 23, who ate three spoons of the left-over, survived the incident.

‘I was in love with another man’

On why she committed the crime, Dausiya said she was forced to marry Saminu, whereas she was in love with one Abdulrasheed, a neighbour.

Dausiya, who spoke with tears rolling down her cheeks, said she had been dating Abdulrasheed for over two years and that he was responsible for the pregnancy she was carrying at the moment.

In her words: “My Uncle, Yahaya, gave my hands in marriage to a man, Saminu, who I don’t love. And I told them I don’t love him.

“When I told my uncle I don’t love him (my husband), he insisted that the marriage must go on.

“His wife, Ina Yahaya, intervened that since I said I don’t love the man, he (my uncle) should allow me be. But he shut her mouth up, saying she cannot take decisions for him and that he has the right and authority over me and not her.

“Our marriage was two weeks old.”

I was pregnant for another

Asked why she suddenly rejected her husband as it was reported that, initially, she was in love, Dausiya said: “He had an accident, which affected his brain before the marriage.”

Asked about the pregnancy she is carrying, she said: “Abdulrasheed impregnated me. He is in our village. He lives near our house. He is my boyfriend. He is the one I love. We are two years into the relationship.”

Asked where she got the poison and how she did it? She said: “I sent someone to buy it for me. I bought N40 poison.”

The poisoned dish was a rice and bean meal.

Another woman knifed by boyfriend

In a related development, the Police also paraded one Abubakar Musa Sule, who attempted to murder his girlfriend, Aisha Dikko.

He, also, confessed to committing the crime.

Police Commissioner, Gwana, said the incident happened in Charanchi Local Government Area of the state, when the girlfriend told her boyfriend she was betrothed to another man.

Out of jealousy, Gwana added, he attempted to murder her, using a knife and inflicting serious injury on her.

He said the victim was rescued by a good Samaritan and was rushed to General Hospital, Kurfi, where she is currently on admission and responding to treatment.

Abubakar, a job seeker, said he committed the crime out of anger because she wants to leave him and marry another man after dating for five years.

His words: “I took her on my motor bike into the bush and used my knife to slit her neck. Aside that she wants to leave me for another man, she became a spoiler as she go to any lady I try to propose to, to obstruct the relationship.

“After I carried out the act, I was disturbed and couldn’t sleep at night. When the Police came to arrest me in my house, I was awake as I could not sleep. Her mother reported the case to the Police.”

Others arrested and paraded include members of a syndicate that specialised in strangulating motorcycle riders and snatching their bike; and another that specialised in car theft.

