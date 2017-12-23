"I Need To Get Married Next Year" – Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy
Popular Disk Junkie and daughter of a Billionaire, DJ Cuppy has declared she must get married nesxt year 2018. I know she has a boy friend, Mr. Eazy but trust Nigeria guys, their eye go dey shine were this babe dey.
She made a post on Twitter today and made known her interest in getting married coming 2018. One thing I know is that a lot of big men will go after her, they will flaunt everything to make sure they land her, though this is assuming she have love for money.
I just hope she use her head and seek advice from her pastor sha, oh wait, pastors can’t be trusted either.
See her post below..
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!