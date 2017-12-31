I quit Fayose’s govt because he’s playing God, says ex-special adviser

One of the most trusted and reliable aides of Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, Chief Segun Akinwumi, has resigned his appointment after over three years in office.

Akinwumi was appointed as Director General/Special Adviser on Procurement Matters where he served for three years before he was later appointed Special Assistant on General Matters.

The politician who also served as Commissioner for Water Resources

during Fayose’s first tenure quit over Fayose’s alleged moves to impose his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2018 governorship poll.

He accused the governor of playing God with the way he (Fayose) is handling the politics of succession in Ekiti PDP. Akinwumi said he doubted Fayose’s claim that God spoke to him on Olusola’s choice.

The former Special Adviser who is also a former Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government tendered his resignation via a letter dated 29th. December, 2017 which was addressed to Fayose. He did not give any reason in the letter for throwing in the towel.

The five-paragraph letter reads: “I hereby tender my resignation with immediate effect.

“Sir, you would recall that on 24th October, 2014, you appointed me

Director General/Special Adviser on Procurement Matters in your

government, the position I held until I was redeployed as Special

Assistant, General Matters, till today, 29th December, 2017.

“I thank you most sincerely for giving me the rare opportunity to

serve at both appointments. Please accept the assurances of my kindest

regards.”

When asked in a telephone chat by our reporter on Sunday why he

resigned from the Fayose administration, Akinwumi said he took the

decision to protect his integrity and the good name he has built over

the years in politics.

He claimed that Fayose had first told him and other aides to work for

former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Owoseni

Ajayi and later former Commissioner for Works, Mr. Kayode Oso as

successor

Akinwumi said: “I am a product of establishment for the past 39 years

and under the tutelage of Baba Awolowo. People were brought in under

establishment, it was Baba Ayo Fasanmi that brought us into politics.

“Bringing somebody (Olusola) from nowhere, bringing somebody from the

sidelines will not work. It is someone within the system that we want

in the PDP.

“Fayose should stop playing God in our party, let the national

leadership and people that matter tell him not to play God again in

our party because you cannot mock God.

“Fayose had told us that he would serve out his tenure together with

his deputy. No God has spoken to anybody about it, no one can play God

no matter how highly placed and anyone that plays God will become an

ex-person.

“This was a man (Fayose) that said in public glare on April 24, 2014

that Owoseni Ajayi should not contest to be deputy governor but a

governorship material.

“Fayose also promised before the whole world that when his tenure

finishes in 2018, he and his deputy, (Olusola) Eleka would leave the

Government House together.

“Eleka should be advised to dust his papers and go back to classroom

because imposition won’t work in our party. Politics has not got to a

level in which somebody will be begged to contest the governorship in

which the whole state is your constituency.

He said further: “How can you just wake up one day and impose

(Olusola) Eleka on other party members and leaders? PDP is not a

one-man party, one man cannot just decide who is the party’s flag

bearer at a governorship election expected to be keenly contested.

“This was the same governor who asked us to be working for Owoseni

Ajayi telling us that himself and the deputy governor would serve out

their tenure together, that both of them are leaving the Government

House together.

“Later, he said we should stop working for Owoseni Ajayi, that the

person now to work with was Kayode Oso and we started wondering what

was going on.

“He later came to tell us that it is no longer Oso again that we

should now work for (Olusola) Eleka. We asked questions, he said he

would not tolerate any question from us that we should just carry out

his order. Eleka cannot work, we need a popular and acceptable

candidate.”

