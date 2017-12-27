 “I smile to bank with N.3m monthly”, says cobbler – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I smile to bank with N.3m monthly”, says cobbler – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

“I smile to bank with N.3m monthly”, says cobbler
The Nation Newspaper
Mr. Benjamin Daniel, a cobbler, says he smiles to the bank with about N300,000 monthly. Daniel, who makes foot wears in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, made this known to newsmen on Wednesday at Manchok. The cobbler said that shoe

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.