I was impressive last season… I’m available if Rohr calls me, says Salami – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
I was impressive last season… I'm available if Rohr calls me, says Salami
TheCable
Gbolahan Salami, who plays for KUPS FC of Finland, says he's available to partake in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Salami, who last featured for the Super Eagles when the late Stephen Keshi was coach, says he is hopeful of a recall to the team. “My …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!