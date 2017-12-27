 “I will remain a friend to Ndigbo” – Buhari | Nigeria Today
“I will remain a friend to Ndigbo” – Buhari

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the rumors that he’s against the Igbo people as lies, saying he’ll “remain a friend to Ndigbo,” Punch reports. President Buhari said this at a special empowerment programme for widows at Ebonyi State, organised by the Chinedu Ogah Foundation, where he was represented by the Executive Director in charge of Administration/Training, […]

The post “I will remain a friend to Ndigbo” – Buhari appeared first on BellaNaija.

