 I Will Run For Presidency In 2019 If.. – Okorocha Reveals | Nigeria Today
I Will Run For Presidency In 2019 If.. – Okorocha Reveals

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has stated he contest for presidency in 2019 if President Buhari says he will not run again.Okorocha while speaking with journalist in an interview made it known that he has not considered running for senatorial seat in 2019. In his words.. If Buhari says he will not run, I will […]

