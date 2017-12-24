‘I wish Nigerians know President Buhari’s softer side’- Buhari’s SSA Abike Dabiri

In a documentary titled “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the President’s media team, and scheduled to be aired by 8:00 p.m on December 24 and 25 on Channels Television and NTA, President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said she wished Nigerians know the Nigerian President is not really that strict, but also […]

The post ‘I wish Nigerians know President Buhari’s softer side’- Buhari’s SSA Abike Dabiri appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

