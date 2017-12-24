 ‘I wish Nigerians know President Buhari’s softer side’- Buhari’s SSA Abike Dabiri | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I wish Nigerians know President Buhari’s softer side’- Buhari’s SSA Abike Dabiri

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In a documentary titled “Buhari: Beyond the Iron and Steel” put together by the President’s media team, and scheduled to be aired by 8:00 p.m on December 24 and 25 on Channels Television and NTA, President Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said she wished Nigerians know the Nigerian President is not really that strict, but also […]

The post ‘I wish Nigerians know President Buhari’s softer side’- Buhari’s SSA Abike Dabiri appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.