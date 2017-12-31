I wish the nation less misery in the coming year – Wole Soyinka

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka says he wish the nation less misery in 2018.

He wrote this on Saturday in an article entitled ‘Blame Passing, Social Media Automated Mumus – The New Year Gift To A Nation’.

Soyinka said a genuine Happy New Year Greeting was probably too extravagant a wish. He noted that even before the fuel crisis, there were other challenges requiring immediate fix, and this, according to him had begun to monopolize national attention.

He narrated how he ran the gauntlet of petroleum queues through three conveniently situated cities – Lagos, Abeokuta and Ibadan on Friday, according to his finding, passing through fueling stations was traumatizing let alone buying the products in the first place.

“When many of us are blissfully departed, an updated rendition of this same clipping – with a change of cast here and there – will undoubtedly be reproduced in the media, with the same alibis, the same in-built panacea of blame passing” He said

“Even before the current edition of the fuel crisis, other challenges, requiring immediate fix, had begun to monopolize national attention, relegating to the sidelines the outcry for a fundamental and holistic approach to the wearisome cycle of citizen trauma.

“This has been expressed most recently, and near universally in the word “restructuring”, defined straightforwardly as a drastic overhaul of Nigerian articles of co-existence in a more rational, equitable and decentralized manner.

“Such an overhaul, the re-positioning of the relationship between the parts and the whole offers, it has been strongly argued, prospects of a closer governance awareness of, and responsiveness to citizen entitlement.”

“And yet each such crisis, plus lesser ones, merely reiterate again and again that this national contraption, as it now stands, is simply – dysfunctional.

“What this demands is that, in the process of alleviating the immediate pressing misery, we do not permit ourselves to be manipulated yet again into forgetting the main issue whose ramifications exact penalties such as petroleum seizures and national power outage.

“These are only two handy, being recent symptoms – there are several others, but this is not intended to be a catalogue of woes.

“Sufficient to draw attention to the Yoruba saying that goes: Won ni, Amukun, eru e wo. Oun ni, at’isale ni. Translation: Some voices alerted the K-Legged porter to the dangerous tilt of the load on his head. His response was – Thank you, but the problem actually resides in the legs.”

