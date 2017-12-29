ICT Expert Warns FG against Unemployment, Youth Restiveness in 2018 – THISDAY Newspapers
|
ICT Expert Warns FG against Unemployment, Youth Restiveness in 2018
THISDAY Newspapers
Citing global technology trends around Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and e-Commerce that are largely driven by broadband, information and communications technology (ICT) expert has called on the federal government to expedite …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!