If You Attempt To Rig Election In Rivers State.. Then You Will Rig Your Life – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has revealed reasons why nobody can rig election in River State. Wike spoke on Saturday when he received hundreds of APC decampees from Opobo-Nkoro

The post If You Attempt To Rig Election In Rivers State.. Then You Will Rig Your Life – Wike appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

