IG deploys 315 special officers to Imo, creates five units

Security agents roll out measures to ensure hitch-free celebrations in Plateau

To ensure crime-free Christmas and New Year festivities in Imo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has created five special units and deployed 63 officers to each unit.

This brings the total number to 615 officers to man the units. Out of the number, each unit has 60 men and three officers.Also, the Commissioner of Police, Chris Okey Ezike, has directed that no officer of the command should either proceed on annual or casual leave during the period.

Ezike, who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the police headquarters in Owerri, noted that his men were combatant ready to ensure that crime fighting was taken to all the 644 autonomous communities in the state during the season.He urged the people to be vigilant and use the phone numbers of the area commands in the Okigwe, Owerri and Orlu zones to report any crime.He sought the cooperation of all in crime fighting.

Meanwhile, worshippers in Plateau State have been advised to go to Church on time to enable security operatives to conduct screening before service commences.Also, drivers and commuters should avoid carrying any form of weapon to Church, as anyone caught will be arrested.

Spokesman of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Adam Umar, who gave the warnings in a statement at the weekend, also warned drivers to avoid vehicle over-loading and reckless driving as it poses threat to lives and offenders would be detained until after the celebration.

“All religious leaders and citizens are encouraged to preach peace and unity and avoid hate-speeches. Use of Keke and motorcycles is banned on Monday, December 25 and Tuesday, December 26, 2017, as well as January 1, 2018. Firecrackers are banned as users risk being arrested.“A show of force to build public confidence is to be conducted on Sunday, December 24 and Sunday, December 31, 2017. And the public is encouraged not to panic. No form of demonstration is allowed throughout the Yuletide period.

“People should report all suspicious persons and activities to the nearest OPSH location or police station.“In case of any emergency, citizens are advised to call the following numbers: 08021212139, 08149000091, 08090498333, 08074633336,” the statement reads.The OPSH also said that its attention has been drawn to a false and malicious report on social media that some villages and routes in Southern Kaduna were not safe for passage.

“This rumour is being spread by faceless crisis merchants who only trend when they cause unnecessary panic among Nigerians. We wish to categorically state that there is no threat, crisis or breach of security anywhere around Southern Kaduna.

“The roads and all the communities around Southern Kaduna are, therefore, safe and free for passage. We urge residents, travellers and other law-abiding Nigerians to go about their normal daily activities, as they should be rest assured of security, especially during the Yuletide season.

We have beefed up adequate security in all areas under our command in accordance with international best practices to meet up any unforeseen circumstance. We, therefore, call on the general public to ignore the message in its entirety,” it added.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

