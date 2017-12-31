Igbo Presidency achievable under Buhari administration- APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says that Nigeria’s President of Igbo extraction is achievable under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The Vice Chairman of the party in the South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu stated this at a meeting of the party’s South East Zonal caucus held at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi. Eneukwu called on the party in the South East to remain more united and focused especially as the 2019 general elections approaches.

