Ighalo, Ideye Set To Attend Omeruo Wedding On December 30

By David Meshioye:

Super Eagles and Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo and Tianji Teda striker Brown Ideye top the long list of Nigerian star footballers expected at Kenneth Omeruo’s wedding in Enugu next weekend, Completesportsnigeria.com can exclusively report.

Chelsea defender Omeruo, on loan at Turkish club Kasimpasa revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com that Super Eagles’ teammates, friends and other top celebrities have been invited to grace the wedding slated for Enugu on December 30th.

Omeruo said he is already looking forward to the wedding to his Enugu State University of Technology graduate fiancee Chioma Nnamani.

He is expected in Nigeria on Monday aboard A Turkish Airline plane after Sunday’s home game against Istanbul Basaksehir at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.

“This is an important occasion and I have been looking forward to seeing it happen,” Omeruo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The wedding plans are set already and I will be returning to Nigeria after Sunday’s game

“A whole lot of my close friends in the national team are on holiday now and they will be attending by the special grace of God.”

The wedding introduction was held on Saturday June 10th in Nkanu Enugu State, but Omeruo was not in attendance due to the match that day (South Africa vS Nigeria) but his family and friends all flew in to lend their support.

