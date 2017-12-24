Iheanacho, Ndidi, Musa Spread Christmas Cheer At Hospital

Wilfred Ndidi alongside his Nigerian teammates at Leicester City Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa paid a visit to Leicester Hospital for the Christmas season.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who returned to action for the Foxes in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United after suspension, was delighted to have spent time with the children.

“Great pleasure to have been able to spend some time with the kids at the Leicester Hospital,” Ndidi wrote beneath a picture he posted on his Instagram page which has him and teammates posing with the children.

Ndidi has made 19 starts for Leicester City in the English Premier League this season.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

