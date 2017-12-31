‘Ijakadi Festival’ to be included in national festival calendar – Minister

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the local wrestling contest in Offa, Kwara State, called ‘Ijakadi Festival’, will now be included in the National Festival Calendar. The Minister, who made this known at the 2017 ‘Ijakadi Festival’ in Offa on Saturday, said the people in charge of the festival will also be trained under a (training) programme for festival managers, being jointly implemented by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the British Council. “It is my pleasure to say that my ministry is going to put this particular festival on our own calendar.

